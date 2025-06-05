How SGA and Haliburton are changing the game and the algorithm in the NBA

Representing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, two of the NBA's smaller markets, both players have become central figures in the league's narrative, showcasing that star power isn't confined to major metropolitan areas.

By: Bella Roddy

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) and Tyrese Haliburton aren’t just leading their teams to the NBA Finals—they're captivating audiences worldwide and driving unprecedented engagement across social media platforms.

Representing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, two of the NBA's smaller markets, both players have become central figures in the league's narrative, showcasing that star power isn't confined to major metropolitan areas.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The Thunder’s Unflappable Leader

SGA has been a model of consistency throughout the playoffs, averaging 30.8 points on 55.8% shooting over a critical four-game stretch, propelling the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals. His stoic demeanor and clutch performances have solidified his status as a top-tier player.

In Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a standout performance with 34 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, leading the Thunder to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.

Tyrese Haliburton: The Pacers’ Dynamic Playmaker

Haliburton has been instrumental in the Pacers' deep playoff run. In a pivotal game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he recorded 21 points and 12 assists, showcasing his dual-threat capability. His leadership and playmaking have been key factors in Indiana's success.

Despite facing challenges, Haliburton has maintained accountability. Following a second-half collapse in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he took responsibility for the team's performance, demonstrating maturity beyond his years.

Small Markets, Big Impact

The 2025 NBA Finals feature two teams from smaller markets—Oklahoma City and Indianapolis—challenging the traditional notion that major markets dominate the league. This matchup underscores the NBA's competitive balance and the emergence of new powerhouses.

NBA Playoff Viewership Soars

The NBA has experienced a significant uptick in playoff viewership. According to the Associated Press, the opening weekend of the 2025 playoffs averaged 4.4 million viewers across eight games, marking a 17% increase from the previous year and the highest average in 25 years.

This surge reflects the growing interest in the league's young stars and the excitement generated by competitive matchups.

Social Media Surge: SGA and Haliburton's Digital Impact

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton have not only led their teams to the NBA Finals but have also become prominent figures on social media platforms.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: As of June 2025, SGA boasts over 4.3 million followers on Instagram. During the 2025 playoffs, he led all players with 864 million views on NBA social media accounts and gained over 310,000 Instagram followers, the most among NBA players this postseason. Tyrese Haliburton: Haliburton has over 2 million Instagram followers. He accumulated 679 million social media views during the playoffs and added more than 291,000 Instagram followers, ranking second in both categories.

Memorable Social Media Moments

MVP Announcement

The NBA celebrated SGA's stellar season by announcing him as the 2024–25 Kia MVP on Instagram:

Western Conference Finals MVP Celebration

"on the hunt for more, i just need like four more"

"From the First Round to the Western Conference Finals this year, Loud City understood the assignment to ‘WEAR THE SHIRT’. "

Following a Game 6 victory over the New York Knicks, Haliburton humorously tagged actor Ben Stiller in a tweet, saying, "You see that Mr. Stiller?!"

“STEPHEN A, CHALAMET, HAVE IT YO WAY… PACERS IN 6.”

Tyrese Haliburton after leading Indiana to the NBA Finals after beating New York, 4-2 👀🗣️

Tyrese called out Timothee Chalamet & Stephen A. Smith 😂

The towel celebration with Nick Gallo

Coach gets the iconic towel celly 😂😂

Yes! Congratulations OKC Thunder!!

2024-4-30

