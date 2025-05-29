NBA Playoffs 2025: How the world has changed since Thunder's last appearance

OKC Thunder head to NBA Finals for first time since 2012—revisit how the world has changed.

By: Jeremie Poplin, Carrie Winchel

-

Newly crowned Western Conference Champions Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals to face the Pacers or the Knicks, after an impressive game 5 victory Wednesday.

MORE COVERAGE: OKC Thunder headed to NBA Finals after Game 5 victory over Timberwolves

It's OKC's first playoff appearance since 2012, so we thought we'd take a look at how the world has changed in the past 13 years since the Thunder nearly won it all.

Tech and entertainment that did not exist the last time OKC made the NBA Finals

Amazon Echo/Alexa: released in 2014

The Amazon Echo revolutionized home tech when it was released on November 6, 2014. The voice-activated assistant, powered by Artificial Intelligence known as Alexa gave early adopters music, news, and sports updates around the clock, all they had to do was ask.

























Apple Watch: released in 2015

Apple released its first smartwatch in April 2015, and it quickly became the world's best-selling wearable device.

AirPods: Released in 2016

The last time the Thunder were in the NBA Playoffs, no one was walking around with the now-common white AirPods in their ear, listening to their favorite music or podcasts. The first generation of the Apple headphones were released on December 13, 2016.

Stranger Things: Premiered in 2016

The hit Netflix show sparked a massive wave of '80s nostalgia when it debuted on the streaming service Netflix in 2016.

Streaming. Everything.

Netflix has gained some competition and the streaming landscape has changed since the last time OKC took the playoff stage. Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Max didn't exist in 2012.

Paycom Center: Naming rights agreement in 2021

The downtown Oklahoma City arena where the OKC Thunder play, and the site of the team's Western Conference victory was standing in 2012, but it wasn't known as Paycom Center. It was the Chesapeake Energy Arena, named in 2011.

Paycom gained naming rights to the arena before the Thunder's 2021-2022 season.

Thunder players and fans have even more to celebrate. Voters approved a sales tax in 2023, making way for a new $900 million arena just a block away from the Thunder's current home. The new arena is set to open in the summer of 2028.

LATEST: Downtown OKC Prepares For Demolition Ahead Of Construction Of New $900 Million Arena

What's your favorite fun fact about 2012 versus 2025? Here are some more cultural/trend differences from ESPN.



