OKC vs. Indiana: Who would you least want to coach against?

The 2025 NBA Finals aren’t just a battle of rosters—it’s a battle of minds. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle offer contrasting styles and experience levels, making this coaching duel one of the most intriguing subplots of the series.

By: Bella Roddy

Daigneault, just 40 years old, has grown alongside this young Oklahoma City roster and is praised for his development-first approach and calm control. On the other bench is Carlisle, a veteran tactician with a résumé that includes an NBA title, years of playoff experience, and deep ties to coaching legends.

Dean Blevins noted that Carlisle is perhaps the last coach he’d want to scheme against in a Finals setting. Carlisle’s adjustments and situational awareness will test the Thunder’s ability to stay flexible—especially when it comes to closing out on shooters and managing mismatches.

Oklahoma City’s defense has been elite, but both Blevins and Holcomb believe Carlisle will look for vulnerabilities—particularly wide-open corner threes, which have surfaced in past Thunder playoff games.

For the Thunder to win the series, Daigneault will need to match Carlisle’s moves, maintain defensive discipline, and make sure Oklahoma City executes offensively enough to wear down Indiana’s legs.

It’s a high-IQ chess match that could influence every possession.