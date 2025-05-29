Thunder Strikes Back: OKC Returns to NBA Finals for First Time Since 2012

With a dominant 124-94 win over Minnesota, the Oklahoma City Thunder capped a years-long rebuild with a return to the NBA Finals

By: Jeremie Poplin

The night the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket back to the NBA Finals wasn’t just about a 124-94 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the culmination of a belief built on patience, resilience, and the unwavering support of a community that never let go.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, ever the steady superstar, poured in 34 points as the Thunder closed out the Western Conference Finals 4-1. From the first possession, OKC looked locked in, and head coach Mark Daigneault knew it. “The mental toughness by the team was great,” he said postgame. “Up 3-1, it’s easy to drift ahead. But we didn’t. We just played the next possession.”

And play they did. With suffocating defense, ball movement, and a relentless pace, the Thunder overwhelmed Minnesota. Caruso got steals. Cason Wallace pushed the tempo. And SGA? He either scored or assisted on the team’s first five baskets, setting the tone like the superstar he’s become.

But Daigneault didn’t talk about stats first. He talked about people.

“These guys are uncommon,” he said. “They’re high-character, highly competitive, team-first individuals. That’s rare in professional basketball. And they deserve this opportunity.”

The Thunder’s rise has mirrored the city’s. Daigneault praised the Oklahoma community: “The support and positivity around this young team has helped them grow. When you’ve got a fan base that has your back, it puts the wind at your back.”

Those winds have been blowing for years, since the first moment they stepped on the floor in 2008, and the last time OKC reached the Finals in 2012. The names might be different, but the passion remains the same. This is a time for celebration.

As the buzzer sounded and players embraced, Daigneault made a beeline for GM Sam Presti. “I’m incredibly grateful to him,” he said. “Every person here, Sam made the call to bring them. He built this, quietly and intentionally.”

Thunder basketball has always been about more than wins, it’s been about identity. This team, this run, is the result of seeds planted years ago. As Daigneault put it, “You remember the habits they’ve built, the work they’ve done, and you just let it play out. Today was a great day to bet on them.”

Oklahoma City is going back to the Finals. Not by accident. By design. By heart. By the people. And they’re not done yet.