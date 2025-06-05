John & Dean Talk Thunder: Why OKC’s defense might be too much for Indiana

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to host the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals, Griffin Media's John Holcomb and Dean Blevins believe the key to success lies on one side of the floor—defense.

By: Bella Roddy

Watch the full segment below:

The Thunder’s consistent, physical, and disruptive defensive play has helped fuel their postseason run. Indiana has momentum and scoring weapons, but John and Dean both questioned how the Pacers will respond when faced with a defense that pressures every possession.

The Knicks held Indiana under 100 points in both wins in the Eastern Conference Finals. Oklahoma City’s defense, anchored by length and discipline, may present an even bigger challenge. John noted that Indiana hasn’t yet seen a team with this level of defensive effort and intensity.

They also discussed the mental impact of OKC’s style—how the constant pressure may cause Pacers players to rush open shots or hesitate when they finally find space.

Thunder defenders have been successful so far at limiting Tyrese Haliburton and could make scoring uncomfortable for a team that’s used to controlling the pace.

As the Finals tip off, Oklahoma City’s ability to turn defensive stops into momentum could make all the difference.