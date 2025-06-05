Can Nesmith disrupt Shai’s rhythm in Game 1?

While much of the attention in the NBA Finals is on superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, John Holcomb and Dean Blevins say a critical matchup may fly under the radar—Aaron Nesmith’s defense on SGA.

By: Bella Roddy

Watch the full episode below:

Nesmith is expected to be Indiana’s primary defender on Gilgeous-Alexander, assuming his ankle is healthy enough for full mobility. While not the tallest defender SGA has faced this postseason, Nesmith brings strength, physicality, and relentless effort—qualities that could disrupt SGA’s flow.

The analysts noted that Nesmith’s broad-shouldered frame and defensive mentality allow him to body up and challenge more physically than most guards. And if the officiating crew allows for a physical series, that could tilt in Indiana’s favor—at least temporarily.

However, any foul trouble for Nesmith could quickly force the Pacers to turn to Andrew Nembhard, a good defender in his own right but one who may not be able to handle SGA’s length and variety of offensive moves.

This matchup, they agreed, could define Game 1. If Nesmith can keep SGA out of rhythm or wear him down, it will go a long way toward slowing the Thunder offense. But if SGA finds openings, especially against second defenders, Oklahoma City may get rolling quickly.

As the Finals begin, this one-on-one battle could be one of the most telling in the series.

