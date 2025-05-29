OKC Thunder headed to NBA Finals after Game 5 victory over Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder triumphs in the Western Conference Finals, securing their spot in the 2025 NBA Finals. Learn more about their road to victory.

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals in 2025!

The Thunder punched their ticket to the finals with a win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, winning 124-94. The Thunder ended the series 4-1, after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets in earlier rounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 on Wednesday night to win the Western Conference finals series 4-1 and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

Chet Holmgren had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Jalen Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

A fanbase that had suffered through the loss of Kevin Durant through free agency in 2016 and a rebuild that took the team near the bottom of the league’s standings just four years ago let loose in the fourth quarter when the Thunder sat their starters with 5:14 remaining and a 108-74 lead.

Oklahoma City will play the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the finals. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference finals series 3-1 with Game 5 to be played in New York City on Thursday. Oklahoma City will have homecourt advantage when the Finals begin on June 5 because of its league-best 68-14 regular-season record.

Julius Randle scored 24 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 for the Timberwolves, who shot just 41.2% from the field and committed 21 turnovers.

News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee was at Paycom Center to witness the big victory Wednesday night, noting that the Western Conference Finals Championship banner from the Thunder's 2012 season has been alone for too long.

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb, also at Paycom Center Wednesday, commented on Thunder fans' passion for the team.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to happen Thursday, June 5. The AP contributed to this story.








