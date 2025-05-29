NBA Finals schedule, tickets: What Thunder fans need to know

OKC Thunder advances to NBA Finals—schedule, ticket details, and merch available for fans poised to cheer them on.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

After Oklahoma City Thunder's big win over the Minnesota Timberwolves sent OKC to the NBA Finals Wednesday, the team is sharing ticket and schedule info with fans who want to get LOUD to cheer on the team.

MORE COVERAGE: OKC Thunder headed to NBA Finals after Game 5 victory over Timberwolves

The Thunder became the NBA Western Conference champions with a 124-94 win at Paycom Center. This is the Thunder's second NBA Finals appearance, and its first since 2012. The team will face the Eastern Conference champs, either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.

When will Thunder play in the NBA Finals?

Game 1, Thursday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City Game 2, Sunday, June 8, 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City Game 3, Wednesday, June 11, 7:30 p.m. (away) Game 4, Friday, June 13, 7:30 p.m. (away) Game 5 (if necessary), Monday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City Game 6 (if necessary), Thursday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. (away) Game 7 (if necessary), Sunday, June 22, 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City

How to buy NBA Finals tickets?

Oklahoma City Thunder officials said a limited number of Finals tickets for Thunder home games are available and go on sale at www.okcthunder.com/buytickets starting Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Fans can also purchase guaranteed, authentic tickets from season ticket members and other fans through www.okcthunder.com/buytickets, as available. Only tickets sold through the Thunder website via Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be authentic and ensure entry into Paycom Center for the game.

Thunder Fan Experiences continue

Fan favorites such as Thunder UP in the Park, playoff T-shirts, half-off home game concessions, and Loud City Live inside Paycom Center for road games will continue through the Finals. The Thunder will announce expanded fan experiences in the coming days.

Where to buy Thunder Gear?

Western Conference championship and NBA Finals gear is available now at www.okcthunder.com/shop and at the Thunder Shop in Paycom Center. The Thunder Shop is open during home playoff games and during regular store hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.