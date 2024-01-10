9 To Know: Edmond Burglaries, Lexington Oil Spill, Trump Immunity Appeal

Here are the stories you need to know from Oklahoma and around the world on Jan. 10, 2024.

By: News 9

The Southwest Power Pool oversees Oklahoma's power grid and asks customers to conserve energy as cold temperatures could stress the grid. Officials say there is no immediate risk of rolling blackouts.

Edmond Police are warning residents to be extra aware after two men are suspected of burglarizing homes along Post Road, east of Interstate 35. Police say the suspects took cash and jewelry.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney will decide if charges will be filed against a metro car lot owner who shot and killed a customer. Police say the owner shot and killed Marvin Thomas near Southwest 29th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue after Thomas swung a knife at him.

Police say a man wanted for a violent home invasion and assault in Moore is in custody. Police say Dakota Epperly was arrested by United States Marshalls in Texas Monday evening.

A United States House Committee will begin impeachment hearings today for Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after some Republican lawmakers claim the Secretary failed to secure the United States and Mexico border. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond will testify at those hearings.

There was a small oil spill in Lexington yesterday, and The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says the wind caused the oil to mist a building and some cars. The cleanup could be finished today.

A federal judge will decide whether Former President Donald Trump should be immune from trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump's attorneys argue he should be immune from criminal prosecution because Presidents can't be prosecuted for actions taken while in office. The final ruling is likely to be appealed again to the Supreme Court.

Oklahoma County commissioners are expected to discuss six possible locations for the new jail later this morning. One of the potential sites in The Stockyards has received pushback from livestock owners nearby. The meeting is at 10 a.m.

News 9 parent company Griffin Media and the Oklahoma City Thunder are teaming up to become a new home for Thunder Friday Nights. News 9 will televise the remaining eight regular-season Friday games for free on our alternate station, KSBI Channel 52. The first game will be on Jan. 26th.