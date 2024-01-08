Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Inside SW OKC Dealership

Oklahoma City police say that a man was killed during an altercation at a metro car dealership.

-

One man is dead after a shooting inside a car dealership in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say a call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening at 29th Street Motors on SW 29th Street and Penn.

The initial call came in as a potential robbery suspect with a knife, but police have not verified that information yet. What they did confirm was that one man is dead.

Vince Martinez says his friend owns the dealership and ran to the scene when he heard about the shooting. “It was crazy,” Martinez said. “We're trying to figure out what's the deal, what really happened.”

He said his friend owns 29th Street Motors on the city’s southside, where police found the man dead. “From what we can gather an individual came into this business and some sort of an altercation ensued and someone from inside the business had a firearm and shot the individual,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Martinez said it was his friend who shot the alleged armed man. “It's pretty sad you know knowing that he had to do such a thing, but hey, sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do sometimes,” he said.

While police couldn’t verify if the man was armed, Vince said his friend was hurt during the incident. “The ambulance took him right away,” he said.

Homicide detectives worked the scene for hours Monday night, gathering evidence and information to find out what led up to the shooting. As for Martinez, he says he just wants his friend to be okay.

“He had to defend himself,” Martinez said. “Hopefully he gets better and nothing major happens to him and hopefully he comes back and runs his business like he always does.”

Police have not confirmed any other injuries and at this point, they say nobody is in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.