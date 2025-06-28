Crowds flock to Tinker Air Show for thrills and patriotic pride

Thousands attended the Tinker Air Show to witness military aircraft, aerial performances, and honor U.S. service members at Tinker Air Force Base.

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers

-

Thousands of spectators turned their eyes to the sky this weekend as the Tinker Air Show returned to Tinker Air Force Base, providing a display of aviation, history, and military pride.

Visitors from across Oklahoma and beyond gathered for a day filled with aerial performances, up-close views of military aircraft, and a chance to honor those who have served. The excitement was visible across generations, from first-time attendees to veterans reliving memories of their time in the sky.

"There's nothing like the military in the United States of America," Alma Holbert, a spectator, said. "Taking people's breath away from near and far."

>> Thunderbirds pilots prep for upcoming Tinker Air Show

For Alma Holbert, whose husband was a former engineer for the B-2 bomber, the air show was about more than the planes.

"It's really about respecting those who died for our country," Holbert said. "I hope that everybody that comes here has a spiritual feeling of freedom and be proud of this country."

>> Heightened Security in Place for Tinker Air Show Amid Tensions Overseas

Trip Lapham, a former parachutist who served for 21 years traveled from Arkansas just to be part of the weekend.

"I wish I was up there with them doing it again," Lapham said.

Younger attendees also found inspiration in the skies.

“I’ve never seen real fighters that are still in service,” said Weston Phillips, an aspiring pilot. "I think they're just amazing how we went from riding horses to flying in the sky."

For those who missed the air show on Saturday, the event continues on Sunday.

>> Tinker Air Show 2025: What to know before you go