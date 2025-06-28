One man dead after boating incident at Arcadia Lake

Saturday, June 28th 2025, 6:20 pm
UPDATE: Edmond Police Department's Public Information Specialist has confirmed that the man's body has been found at the bottom of the lake.
OLD STORY:
Authorities confirm they are searching for a man after he fell off his boat at Arcadia Lake Saturday afternoon.
Edmond FD say they have a boat on the water and have an active search underway. Edmond Police say the man fell off a fishing boat and has been missing in the water for over an hour. A dive team is out and investigating.
