One man dead after boating incident at Arcadia Lake

Authorities confirm they are searching for a man after he fell off his boat at Arcadia Lake Saturday afternoon.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

UPDATE: Edmond Police Department's Public Information Specialist has confirmed that the man's body has been found at the bottom of the lake.

OLD STORY:

Authorities confirm they are searching for a man after he fell off his boat at Arcadia Lake Saturday afternoon.

Edmond FD say they have a boat on the water and have an active search underway. Edmond Police say the man fell off a fishing boat and has been missing in the water for over an hour. A dive team is out and investigating.

Refresh this page as we learn more and update this story.