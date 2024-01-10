'A County Jail Would Help Us Zero:' Part Of Historic Stockyard City Considered For Future Jail Site

The Oklahoma National Stockyards says that the land being discussed as a potential new jail site is not up for sale.

-

Oklahoma County commissioners are expected to discuss potential jail locations this week, including two new ones.

The list of six potential properties also includes the unincorporated land near the Oklahoma National Stockyards.

“A county jail would help us zero,” said Ben Hale, the president of the Oklahoma City Livestock Exchange.

The Oklahoma County Commission has added to its list of potential county jail sites approximately 80 acres of unincorporated land just west and south of the stockyards. The problem is the land is not for sale. “We're not interested in selling at this time,” said Jerry Reynolds, the president of the Oklahoma National Stockyards. “That property is critical to safeguarding our future.”

The stockyards own approximately 12 acres of the property the county is considering. Since it’s not for sale, Reynolds says there is concern the property could be pursued through the condemnation process and eminent domain. “We have big plans for that property as far as expansion and to continue allowing us to maximize our value for our producers,” Reynolds said. “I think just the synergy of a jail versus the stockyards scenario there's other things that could go there someday that would make more sense.”

Every Monday, thousands of heads of cattle run through the iron gates into the sale barn at the stockyards, the largest stocker and feeder cattle market in the world. “We're the first sale of the week in the country, typically, so we kind of set the pace for the value of those cattle each week,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the economic impact of the facility exceeds $1 billion annually. “It's not really just about our economy even though that's important to us, but it's this whole package of the Oklahoma National Stockyards and Stockyards City and the synergy those two provide,” he said.

And Hale says the land next door is needed to continue that growth. “I know that they need a jail I’m not saying they don't need a jail,” Hale said. “We do not need it to be a county jail because once it's there we can't use, bring something that will add to it does not take it away.”

County Commissioners have six properties to consider on the agenda for the January 10 meeting. Here is the list:

Up to 192 acres of land are located between South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street and are offered for sale by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust. Up to 80 acres are located near I40 and I44 in unincorporated Oklahoma County. 63 acres of land located at SE 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and resubmitted for sale by Tsalagi Development LLC, Randy Goodman, Managing Member. 160 acres located at the southwest corner of SW 74th & Rockwell offered for sale by Jason Thomas. 42 acres located at Reno Ave and MLK Blvd offered for sale by Sarah Strawn. 71 acres of land located at 1901 E. Grand Boulevard resubmitted for sale by Willowbrook Investments LLC and Garrett & Company Resources LLC

Related Articles:

Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Okla. County Detention Center History

Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Where Could New Oklahoma County Jail Be Located?