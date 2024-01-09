Dean Blevins: Excitement Abounds Over Oklahoma City Thunder, Griffin Media Announcement

Sports Director Dean Blevins details the excitement surrounding the announcement Tuesday that Oklahoma City Thunder fans will be able to watch eight Friday night regular-season games for free.

-

Excitement abounds! Those Oklahoma City Thunder fans who have had trouble or simply are unable to watch the NBA’s streaming Oklahoma City Thunder basketball games, we’ve got great news.

Our Griffin Media will air all eight remaining Friday night games for free.

And if you are a casual fan, you may not have noticed that the Thunder is off to a fabulous start to the 2023-24 season. Supposedly in a ‘rebuild,’ OKC sits second in the Western Conference and is one of the top six betting favorites to win it all. OKC is on pace to perhaps have a banner season, an MVP, and the Rookie Of The Year.

The games will air on Griffin stations KSBI, Ch. 52, in OKC and News On 6 Now, Ch. 6.3 in Tulsa. Check our website and our sportscasts for other places you can watch these games.

The first of these eight broadcasts is Friday, January 26, when the Thunder are in New Orleans.

Congratulations to the people of the Oklahoma City for being loyal to a first-class organization that is one of the hidden gems in the NBA.