Several plants taken from Stillwater garden, leaders believe it's a misunderstanding

By: Jordan Fremstad

Stillwater’s Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center requested the community to avoid taking plants from their garden. The executive director said that someone took several plants on Wednesday, and the loss will affect the food options for the people they serve. They want to keep the garden flourishing for everyone who relies on it.

“We want it to be open always,” said Rachael Condley, executive director of Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center in Stillwater. “It’s a special place.”

The organization's garden produces healthy food that anyone can eat. The garden offers instructions on how to harvest each fruit and vegetable.

Condley’s passion for this work stems from her belief in caring for people. Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center opens doors for people with food insecurity.

“No one should go hungry,” Condley said. “That’s why I do what I do.”

However, Condley discovered something that’s against the rules of the garden. Someone dug up about 30 plants and took them out.

“It was kinda shocking,” Condley said. “It’s sad.”

Holes in the soil illustrated the evidence. Condley said the person also took some flowers from the memorial of the organization's late founder.

“Pretty heartbreaking,” Condley said.

She said those plants likely died when they were taken out of the soil, and they cannot be replaced.

“We’re too far in the season now to just put a plant in,” Condley said.

However, Condley said she believed this incident was a misunderstanding.

“I think the intent was there, not to harm our whole garden, but to maybe start their own, hopeful we can spread the word,” Condley said.

Condley said her intention for this story was not rooted in bitterness toward the person responsible. She said she wanted to teach the person the correct way to harvest produce in the garden.

“We don’t want something like this to ruin it for everyone,” Condley said. “I would invite them back. Let us show you how to harvest here so we can help take care of you.”

Condley said she believes everyone can grow together. She said everyone can learn from mistakes and build a stronger community.

“You don’t do this kind of work without being able to see the good in people,” Condley said. “And there’s a lot of good.”