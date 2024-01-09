SW OKC Car Lot Owner Not Arrested After Deadly Confrontation With Customer

A car lot owner shot and killed a threatening knife-wielding man, according to police.

A metro car lot owner defended himself on Monday night against an angry, knife-wielding customer, according to police. Oklahoma City police said the business owner shot and killed the man on the southwest Oklahoma City property. The car lot owner was not arrested, and police said he was not injured during the confrontation.

29th Street Motors was closed on Tuesday, the day after the deadly confrontation inside the business. Police were called around 5:30 p.m. to a disturbance at the car lot near south Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 29th Street.

“It appears this was a disturbance between two people inside that business,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said an angry customer arrived with a knife and threatened the owner.

“During that altercation, the person that had arrived there presented a knife, swung it at the other person who then in turn shot and killed that victim,” said Quirk.

Investigators identified the victim as 55-year-old Marvin Thomas. Police stayed at the scene for several hours to review evidence and speaking to witnesses. In the end no one went to jail.

“The case right now, it’s still early,” said Quirk. “But it appears to possibly to be a self-defense case.”

Investigators will turn the case over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office. The DA will determine if charges are warranted.