OKCPS implements district-wide ban on student cell phone use during school hours

Oklahoma City Public Schools announces new cell phone policy, understand the regulations and exceptions.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma City Public Schools has implemented a district-wide policy regulating student cell phone use during school hours, following the passage of Senate Bill 139.

The new policy prohibits students from using cell phones or other electronic devices, including tablets, smartwatches, smart headphones and laptops, during the school day. However, students are still allowed to use devices while being transported by the school and at school-sponsored activities, but not during school hours.

Exceptions to the policy include:

Emergencies, as directed by school personnel. Health monitoring or managing medical needs, such as tracking glucose levels under a diabetes management plan, with signed authorization from a medical provider and approval from site administration or the school nurse. Special education or medical accommodations if use is explicitly required by the student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Section 504 Plan. The use must be documented as a required accommodation for instruction or communication.

Devices issued or approved by the school are exempt from this policy and may still be used for educational purposes.

OKCPS says students who violate the policy will be subject to disciplinary action.

In a statement, the district said:

“While we must comply with the state’s legislation, we want to reassure you that open communication remains a priority for OKCPS. We will measure the impact of this policy at schools and continue to collect feedback and make adjustments as needed.”

