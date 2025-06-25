Norman Public Schools adopts new policy limiting student phone use during school day

Wednesday, June 25th 2025, 3:53 pm
Beginning with the 2025–2026 school year, Norman Public Schools will implement Policy 4014, restricting student use of personal electronic devices throughout the school day. The change comes in response to a new state law aimed at minimizing distractions and supporting student mental health.
The Norman Board of Education approved the policy on June 23, following the passage of Senate Bill 139 by the Oklahoma Legislature. The new law requires all public school districts in the state to limit student use of personal devices from bell to bell, effective July 1, 2025.
Under the new policy, students must turn off and store their devices out of sight during the entire school day, including during lunch and passing periods.
The restriction applies to any personal device capable of connecting to a smartphone, the internet, or a wireless network. This includes:
School-issued or school-approved instructional devices are not affected by the policy.
Yes. Devices may be used in the following cases:
Any violations of the policy will be handled through the district’s existing student code of conduct.
Dr. Stephanie Williams, Executive Director of Student Services, said the change is designed to help students stay focused and improve peer and teacher relationships.
“Limiting the use of personal electronic devices during the school day helps students stay present, reduce distractions, and build stronger connections with peers and teachers,” Dr. Williams said. “We know this is a change for many students and families, and we are committed to supporting everyone through a clear policy, education around the purpose behind it, and fair enforcement.”
Norman Public Schools is implementing a three-part strategy to help with the transition:
To learn more about Policy 4014, including frequently asked questions and guidance for parents and students, visit the Norman Public Schools website.
