Norman Public Schools adopts new policy limiting student phone use during school day

Norman Public Schools will enforce Policy 4014 in the 2025–2026 school year, restricting student use of personal electronic devices during the school day.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Beginning with the 2025–2026 school year, Norman Public Schools will implement Policy 4014, restricting student use of personal electronic devices throughout the school day. The change comes in response to a new state law aimed at minimizing distractions and supporting student mental health.

The Norman Board of Education approved the policy on June 23, following the passage of Senate Bill 139 by the Oklahoma Legislature. The new law requires all public school districts in the state to limit student use of personal devices from bell to bell, effective July 1, 2025.

What does Policy 4014 prohibit?

Under the new policy, students must turn off and store their devices out of sight during the entire school day, including during lunch and passing periods.

The restriction applies to any personal device capable of connecting to a smartphone, the internet, or a wireless network. This includes:

Cell phones Smartwatches Earbuds Tablets Similar connected devices

School-issued or school-approved instructional devices are not affected by the policy.

Are there any exceptions to Policy 4014?

Yes. Devices may be used in the following cases:

Emergencies Documented medical needs Approved assistive technology listed in a student’s IEP, 504 Plan, or medical plan

Any violations of the policy will be handled through the district’s existing student code of conduct.

Why is Norman adopting Policy 4014?

Dr. Stephanie Williams, Executive Director of Student Services, said the change is designed to help students stay focused and improve peer and teacher relationships.

“Limiting the use of personal electronic devices during the school day helps students stay present, reduce distractions, and build stronger connections with peers and teachers,” Dr. Williams said. “We know this is a change for many students and families, and we are committed to supporting everyone through a clear policy, education around the purpose behind it, and fair enforcement.”

How will the district support students and families?

Norman Public Schools is implementing a three-part strategy to help with the transition:

Policy – Clear expectations for students, staff, and families Education – Helping students understand how the policy supports learning and well-being Enforcement – Consistent and reasonable practices across all campuses

Where can families find more information about Policy 4014?

To learn more about Policy 4014, including frequently asked questions and guidance for parents and students, visit the Norman Public Schools website.