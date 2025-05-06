No more ringing bells: New law prohibits students' personal devices in schools

Governor Stitt signs new law restricting student use of personal electronic devices in Oklahoma schools, effective from 2025 school year.

By: Dylan Stieber

-

Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 139 into law, requiring Oklahoma schools to restrict student cell phone and personal electronic device use during the school day.

Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, all school districts must adopt policies that prohibit the use of such devices from the first bell of the school day to the dismissal bell.

The law defines personal electronic devices as smart watches, smart headphones, tablets, laptops and smart glasses. School-issued or school-approved devices for in-classroom instruction are exempt.

Each district’s policy must also outline disciplinary procedures for students who violate the rule. The law does allow exemptions for emergencies and students who use the devices to monitor health issues.

The law does allow districts to make changes to the policies starting with the 2026-2027 school year.

The law takes effect July 1.