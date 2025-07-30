Tax-Free Weekend: When is it and what to know for Oklahoma's 2025 holiday

Oklahoma’s 2025 Sales Tax Holiday runs Aug. 1–3, offering tax-free shopping on clothing and shoes under $100. Here's what else to know about the holiday weekend.

By: Christian Hans

-

Oklahoma's 2025 Sales Tax holiday is coming up, but several Oklahomans may have questions about how this will impact their purchases.

With back-to-school right around the corner, many parents are also looking to get some last-minute shopping done before the first day of classes.

Q: What is the sales tax holiday?

A: The sales tax holiday is a period when retail sales taxes are not collected on certain categories of purchases.

Q: When is Oklahoma’s 2025 sales tax holiday?

A: The sales tax holiday takes place from Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3.

Q: What items are exempt from sales tax during the holiday?

A: Clothing or footwear with a sales price under $100 per item is tax-exempt.

Q: What items are not exempt?

A: The exemption does not apply to:

Accessories such as jewelry, handbags, luggage, wallets, watches, umbrellas, etc. Clothing or footwear primarily for athletic or protective use (e.g., cleats, pads, hard hats). Rentals of clothing or footwear.

Q: Can retailers charge sales tax on exempt items during the holiday?

A: No, retailers may not charge tax on eligible, exempt items during the sales tax holiday weekend.

Q: Do layaway purchases qualify?

A: Yes, if the final payment is made and the item is given to the customer during the sales tax holiday.

Q: What if an item is priced at exactly $100?

A: The exemption only applies to items priced under $100. Items at $100 or more are taxable.

Q: Do online or phone purchases qualify?

A: Yes, if the order is placed and paid for during the exemption period and the retailer accepts the order for immediate shipment, even if delivery occurs after the holiday.

Q: Are raincheck purchases eligible?

A: Yes, if the raincheck is used during the holiday. If the raincheck is issued during the holiday but redeemed after, it will not qualify.

Q: What happens if a customer exchanges or returns an item?

A: For an even exchange, such as returning a shirt for the same item but in a different size or color with no difference in price, there will be no tax due, even if the exchange is after the holiday.

For a different Item, sales tax applies to the new purchase if it occurs after the holiday.

For returns and rebuys during the holiday, no tax is due on the replacement item if it is also eligible.

Q: What about discounts and coupons?

A: If a retailer discount brings the price below $100, the item is exempt.

If a manufacturer’s coupon is used (with third-party reimbursement), the original price is used to determine eligibility, not the discounted price.