Deer Creek Schools enforce "bell-to-bell" cell phone ban

New cell phone policy in effect for Deer Creek Public Schools in compliance with the 'bell to bell' ban signed by Governor Kevin Stitt. See policy exemptions.

By: Madelyn Fisher

The Deer Creek Public Schools district has released a new cell phone policy after Governor Kevin Stitt signed the "bell-to-bell" ban last month.

The new law requires all school districts to implement policies banning student use of personal electronic devices during the school day, from the first bell to the last.

The Deer Creek school board made the decision earlier this week, requiring personal electronic devices to be turned off and put away while school is in session.

According to the district, personal electronic devices are defined as, "Personal electronic devices are defined as a personal device capable of connecting to a smartphone, the Internet, or a cellular or Wi-Fi network, or directly connecting to another similar device."

Exceptions can be made to the policy, including medical emergencies, natural disasters, and lockdowns.

You can read the full policy here.