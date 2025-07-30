Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh dies at 98

Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh, known for his decades of bipartisan public service and leadership, has died at age 98.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh has died at age 98. Leaders across the political spectrum are mourning his loss and honoring a legacy defined by bipartisanship and decades of unwavering commitment to Oklahoma.

A Legacy of Service and Leadership

Nigh, a Democrat from McAlester, was a towering figure in Oklahoma politics and civic life. His career in public service spanned more than half a century, including terms as state representative, lieutenant governor, and Oklahoma’s first two-term governor.

Realted: Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh Recalls Memories Of President Jimmy Carter

Champion of Education, Tourism, and Community

Nigh’s influence extended beyond political office. Nigh was known for promoting Oklahoma tourism, supporting education, and mentoring generations of public servants. A gifted speaker, Nigh was a fixture at community events, high school graduations, and civic clubs.

Final Months Marked by Public Engagement

Former Governor David Walters recalled visiting Nigh in the ICU just days before the former governor addressed an audience of nearly 1,000 in Tulsa to receive the inaugural Albert Nigh Award for lifetime public service.

“I will miss his wisdom, his graciousness, and his loving companionship,” Walters said.

Nigh celebrated his 98th birthday in June and continued to attend public events until shortly before his passing. He gave his final public address at the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City on June 17, seated alongside former Governor Keating in a bipartisan fireside chat.

Mentorship, Bipartisanship, and Lasting Influence

Dr. Bob Blackburn, former director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, remembered Nigh as a mentor who modeled “inclusive leadership” and taught others to lead with compassion.

Bob Burke, author of Nigh’s biography Good Guys Wear White Hats, noted that Nigh was elected to the legislature at just 22 and never stopped serving the people of Oklahoma.

“Even though some disagreed with his policies, no one questioned his integrity,” Burke said. “His administrations were never tainted by scandal.”

Related: Former Gov. George Nigh Looks Back At His Toughest Challenge While In Office

Tributes From Governors and Leaders

“George was a longtime dear friend, a mentor, and a true public servant,” said former Governor Brad Henry. “Few, if any, have had as significant of an impact on our state for as long as George did.”

Former Governor Frank Keating, a Republican, praised Nigh’s ability to disregard partisanship.

“He loved Oklahoma. Totally. He was a man of love, humility, and goodness," Keating said. "We shall miss him terribly."

Former Governor Mary Fallin echoed those sentiments, calling him “a remarkable man” whose leadership was rooted in “integrity, bipartisanship, and humility.”

Senator James Lankford issued the following statement:

“I'm saddened to hear of the passing of former Governor George Nigh, a statesman who dedicated his life to serving Oklahoma. His legacy of leadership, optimism, and public service will be forever cherished. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Kyle Hilbert, Oklahoma House Speaker, issued this statement:

"Today, we mourn the loss of Governor George Nigh. He represented the Oklahoma Standard through decades of service, from reforming the executive branch and modernizing state agencies to declaring Oklahoma! the official state song. His work helped shape the direction of our state and will be remembered. My thoughts are with his wife, Donna, and the entire Nigh family during this time."

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols sent the following statement:

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Nigh Family. As a community, Tulsa is mourning the loss of an advocate for Oklahoma who dedicated his life to improving our state while investing in its people. He sponsored the legislation that established 'Oklahoma!' as our official state song and championed the next generation as the President of the University of Central Oklahoma and founder of the Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature. His legacy is one of service and education, and he will be deeply missed."

Legal Impact

Nigh also helped shape the state’s judicial landscape. Former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Yvonne Kauger credited Nigh for appointing her to the court, noting his pioneering decision to bring gender diversity to the state’s highest bench.

“He never lost his ability to be funny and witty,” Kauger said. “He remembered all the stories and was the most entertaining speaker I’ve ever heard.”

Justice Steven Taylor, whom Nigh appointed to the bench in 1984, saying, "George was a champion for every young person who aspired to the high calling of a life in public service.”

Related: Former Gov. George Nigh On After Election Day 2018

Oklahoman Icon

In addition to his storied political career, Nigh is credited with making “Oklahoma!” the official state song. He was a teacher, a veteran, a university president, and a relentless advocate for the state he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, and his daughter, Georgeann.

Digital Exclusive

News On 6's Jonathan Cooper spoke with political analyst Scott Mitchell about Nigh's impact on the state.