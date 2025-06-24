4 things you need to know ahead of the Championship Parade

Learn how to beat the heat for the Championship Parade. OU Health provides advice on sun protection, attire, hydration, and emergency cooling areas.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

OU Health shared some tips with News 9 on Monday for staying safe and prepared ahead of the Championship Parade.

1. Prepare for a hot and sunny day.

Bring sunscreen, OU Health said.

"Sunscreen is extremely important as we head into the summer months because skin cancer is the most frequent cancer there is, and in Oklahoma, where we have lots and lots of sun, you're at really high risk for skin cancer," said Dr. Catherine Mims with OU Health Internal Medicine.

She added that it’s important to remember to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

2. Wear appropriate clothing.

Leave your Thunder sweatshirt behind and bring a hat instead, the doctor encouraged. The right clothing will protect a person from sunburn and overheating, the health system shared.

3. Know the signs of overheating and seek help when needed.

Dr. Mims, who is also a pediatrics physician, said, "Symptoms of overheating include fatigue and an inability to sweat. Those are really concerning symptoms of overheating and at that point it is extremely important that you find one of our cooling stations where OU Health is helping."

There will be cooling stations and buses stationed along the parade route, according to OU Health’s website.

4. Bring plenty of water and snacks.

“You can't even assume, ‘Hey, I know where there's a gas station. I'll just jump in there.’ The shelves will probably be empty. You got to kind of take care of yourself tomorrow," said Mayor David Holt.

He said there will be places to refill water, but because of the sheer volume of people, it’s important to come prepared with your own.

“For senior adults, you need to be particularly aware of dehydration, as it often can worsen any medical illnesses that you have,” said Dr. Mims.

