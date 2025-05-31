Timeline: how Oklahoma lawmakers removed Mental Health Commissioner amid budget crisis

Oklahoma lawmakers removed Mental Health Commissioner Allie Friesen after investigations uncovered a $28 million budget shortfall and widespread mismanagement at ODMHSAS.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma's mental health agency has found itself at the center of intense legislative scrutiny, financial controversy, and political infighting. Allie Friesen, once tasked with reforming the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), was ultimately removed from her position by lawmakers after audits and hearings revealed budgetary shortfalls and widespread dysfunction. This timeline outlines the key developments that led to her ouster.

Timeline

March 2024 Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Allie Friesen as commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), charging her with rooting out systemic dysfunction and improving transparency in the agency.

March 5, 2025 Friesen sends a letter to Gov. Stitt, raising alarms about serious concerns in the behavioral health program's state-appropriated fund allocations. She attributes the problems to prior ODMHSAS leadership.

April 14, 2025 ODMHSAS requests $6.2 million in supplemental funding to make it through the fiscal year. Gov. Stitt appoints a special investigator to examine the department's operations, citing "disturbing discoveries" tied to past financial practices.

>> OK. Mental Health Dept. asks for extra $6.2 Million, Governor appoints special investigator

April 15, 2025 Oklahoma House leaders launch a special committee to investigate ODMHSAS finances. This becomes the fourth concurrent probe into the agency, following inquiries by the State Auditor, LOFT, and the Governor's Office.

>> House lawmakers launch special committee to investigate Mental Health Department

April 17, 2025 In a legislative hearing, Commissioner Friesen testifies about a $43 million budget shortfall. Lawmakers express confusion and concern after Friesen only formally requested $6.2 million. She places partial blame on past leadership but acknowledges mistakes under her tenure.

>> Lawmakers launch investigation into $43M gap at State Mental Health Department

May 3, 2025 ODMHSAS announces it is short $23 million and may not make payroll for May 7. Leadership later assures payroll will be met as scheduled. Lawmakers receive emails from House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton expressing frustration and pledging immediate action.

>> UPDATE: OK Department of Mental Health says they will be making payroll as scheduled after budgeting controversies

May 5, 2025 Lawmakers hold another hearing. Commissioner Friesen testifies under oath. Rep. Mark Lawson and Sen. Paul Rosino say they still have no clear answers and express concern about the agency's ability to manage its finances.

>> 'We remain frustrated:' Lawmakers still have no answers on budget shortfall within ODMHSAS

May 12, 2025 Gov. Stitt appoints attorney Robert McCampbell as special counsel to lead an independent investigation into ODMHSAS. The Governor emphasizes his commitment to transparency and reform.

>> Oklahoma governor appoints special counsel to investigate alleged Dept. of Mental Health mismanagement

May 13, 2025 Lawmakers confirm the state will renovate an existing Oklahoma City property instead of building a new $150 million mental health hospital. Delays are blamed on budget issues and planning failures.

>> Donahue Behavioral Health Hospital takes new shape amid funding struggles

May 21, 2025 State Auditor Cindy Byrd releases a report revealing a $28 million shortfall at ODMHSAS. She criticizes both current and past leadership for poor communication and inflated payroll expenses. Byrd recommends hiring a qualified CFO and implementing internal audit controls.

>> State Auditor finds $28 million budget gap at Dept. of Mental Health

May 30, 2025 Both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature pass SCR 12, formally removing Allie Friesen from her role as commissioner. The resolution takes effect immediately. The Senate vote is 43-1; the House vote is 81-5.

>> Oklahoma lawmakers vote to remove ODMHSAS Commissioner Allie Friesen

What's Next?

Friesen's 14-month tenure ended in a rare legislative removal, following weeks of high-profile investigations, partisan tension, and questions about fiscal accountability. State leaders now turn to stabilizing ODMHSAS and restoring public trust in its services.



