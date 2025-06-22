Iran may retaliate after latest US strike, OU professor warns

Veteran war correspondent Mike Boettcher says Iran remains a threat after recent strikes and may retaliate by targeting U.S. oil interests.

By: Sylvia Corkill, Graham Dowers

Veteran war correspondent and Oklahoma native Mike Boettcher says the latest developments in the Middle East mark a dangerous new chapter in U.S.-Iran tensions, with retaliation from Tehran likely.

“We’re in uncharted waters right now,” Boettcher said. “No one knows for sure how Iran will respond.”

Boettcher, who has reported on conflicts across the Middle East for decades, said while tonight’s strike may have weakened Iran’s regional influence, particularly through its proxy Hezbollah, it has not eliminated the threat.

“Hezbollah’s effectiveness, and it's a proxy for Iran, has been greatly diminished. Its leadership has been decapitated,” he said. “So Iran is at its weakest, but that does not mean it is weak.”

He warned that the United States and its allies should be prepared for potential retaliation targeting oil infrastructure, which could result in a spike in gas prices.

While Iran possesses ballistic missile capabilities, Boettcher noted that those weapons cannot reach the U.S.

“Make no mistake about it,” he said. “We are in a war right now.”