Iran may retaliate after latest US strike, OU professor warns

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 8:46 am
Veteran war correspondent and Oklahoma native Mike Boettcher says the latest developments in the Middle East mark a dangerous new chapter in U.S.-Iran tensions, with retaliation from Tehran likely.
“We’re in uncharted waters right now,” Boettcher said. “No one knows for sure how Iran will respond.”
Boettcher, who has reported on conflicts across the Middle East for decades, said while tonight’s strike may have weakened Iran’s regional influence, particularly through its proxy Hezbollah, it has not eliminated the threat.
“Hezbollah’s effectiveness, and it's a proxy for Iran, has been greatly diminished. Its leadership has been decapitated,” he said. “So Iran is at its weakest, but that does not mean it is weak.”
He warned that the United States and its allies should be prepared for potential retaliation targeting oil infrastructure, which could result in a spike in gas prices.
While Iran possesses ballistic missile capabilities, Boettcher noted that those weapons cannot reach the U.S.
“Make no mistake about it,” he said. “We are in a war right now.”
A proud Okie from Lawton, Sylvia Corkill joined the News 9 team in 2016. She anchors the weekend evening newscasts and reports on weekdays. During her career, Sylvia developed a passion for investigative reporting, particularly in the areas of crime and law enforcement. She has covered major trials and drug busts, and she once participated in a national manhunt investigation.
June 22nd, 2025
June 21st, 2025
June 21st, 2025
June 23rd, 2025