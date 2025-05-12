Oklahoma governor appoints special counsel to investigate alleged Dept. of Mental Health mismanagement

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he has appointed a local attorney as special counsel to lead an investigation into the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

By: Christian Hans

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that his office has appointed to investigate the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

In a news release issued Monday morning, Stitt says his office sent a letter to appoint attorney Robert McCampbell as special counsel to conduct a "full, independent investigation" into ODMSSAS.

In the letter to McCampbell, sent last week, Stitt granted McCampbell the full authority to investigate potential abuse, waste, mismanagement and fraud uncovered by Commissioner Allie Friesen.

“Robert and his team will leave no stone unturned, because the people of Oklahoma deserve to know exactly what went wrong and who is responsible,” said Governor Stitt. “I want ODMHSAS to earn the public’s trust and operate with the integrity that Oklahomans expect and deserve. These problems didn’t develop overnight, and solving them won’t happen overnight either. But we are moving quickly, and we are not looking the other way.”

In a letter sent to House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton earlier this month, Stitt said the appointment of special counsel is part of a broader set of immediate reforms to stabilize the agency.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives launched its own investigation into ODMHSAS earlier this year.

The investigation uncovered budgeting shortfalls within ODMHSAS, with the department saying it could not come up with the funding for even basic payroll.

However, ODMHSAS later said it would be able to ensure no disruption to services or operations, including payroll.

Gov. Stitt says McCampbell's investigation will be conducted independently, and the special counsel will report directly to the Governor’s Office.

Read the full letter sent by Stitt to McCampbell here: