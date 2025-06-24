WATCH: Full coverage of Thunder Championship Celebration opening ceremony

Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 Champions Celebration honoring the Thunder's NBA Championship win. Watch the opening ceremony from Paycom Center featuring coaches and players live.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA Champions, and the city honored them on Tuesday with a Champions celebration to honor the historic Game 7 win.

The 2025 Champions Parade starts at 10:30 a.m., but first, team officials and players headed to the Paycom Center for an opening ceremony to start the day of celebration.

Before the ceremony, News 9 was able to hold an exclusive interview with Jaylin "J-Will" Williams, who was carrying the Larry O'Brien Trophy into the arena.

Williams said being on a team that wins the championship and being able to hold the trophy is an "unreal" feeling.

“The trophy you grew up looking at, the trophy you see on social media, that you see all the greats hold," Williams said. "It’s unreal."

The opening ceremony is set to feature speeches from Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti, Head Coach Mark Daigneault, and a Q&A session with OKC Thunder players.

Just after the ceremony began, the Thunder roster arrived on stage one by one, with rounds of applause heard throughout the Paycom Center as each player took to the stage.

The first up to speak was Aaron Wiggins, who began by encouraging the crowd to join in on an "O-K-C" chant. Wiggins then "showed love" to some of the Thunder's greats, including Nick Collison, the only player to have their jersey retired by the Thunder.

"When they mention the Thunder organization," Wiggins said. "When they mention Cley Bennett, when they mention Sam Presti, when they mention Mark Daigneault and every single one of you in this arena, they gotta mention you as NBA champs."

After a Q&A with several players, the team joined together to hoist the championship trophy into the air.

