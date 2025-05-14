Donahue Behavioral Health Hospital takes new shape amid funding struggles

Once estimated to be a $150 million investment in the state’s mental health care system, the project has now been sized down. Lawmakers blame inflation, design flaws, and budget shortfalls for the sizeable change in plans.

By: Matt McCabe

In March of 2024, Oklahoma leaders ceremonially broke ground on what was forecasted to be a state-of-the-art mental health hospital and campus located at OSU-OKC, costing $150 million.

But construction never began; in fact, lawmakers on Monday explained, the land had not even been sold to the state.

“At least one site in Oklahoma City has been identified, which can be renovated to meet the needs to replace the beds at Griffin Memorial Hospital,” Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, told the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding during a meeting on Monday. “This pivot from new construction to renovation will save the state both time and money.”

Frustrations over the change of plans add to already increased tensions at the state capitol as the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services experiences a budget crisis.

Current department commissioner Allie Friesen has repeatedly blamed the department’s previous leadership. Gov. Stitt appointed Friesen to the role in Jan. 2024.

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, said he understands Friesen’s inherited problems, but is also mindful of how long she has now served in the position.

“Unfortunately, I'm not surprised by the news that the hospital is not going to be moving forward as originally planned,” he said. “From the very get-go, getting information out of the prior administration at the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services was very difficult, to say the least. Trying to find forthrightness in numbers and in timing — it's been incredibly mishandled from the get-go.”

Deck has been outspoken about the impact of moving jobs currently at the state’s pre-existing mental health hospital, Griffin Memorial, in Norman.

While the project will no longer be located at OSU-OKC, and it’s unclear how much private support it will retain in its new iteration, lawmakers said the state is now focused on renovating a property in Oklahoma City rather than building new.

“Well, to me, the idea of having to renovate an existing facility actually just shows a failure of our state government over multiple decades,” Deck added. “The Griffin Memorial hospital campus in central Norman has long needed to be remediated and renovated, and the state has failed in their capacity to do that and to update those facilities.”

Lawmakers have reduced the allotment of state ARPA funds from $87 million to $66.5 million for the new iteration of the project. Sen. Haste said the opening date is now in 2028, but it’s not clear if he was referring to the original plans for OSU-OKC or the newly identified renovation site.

Either way, Griffin Memorial will continue to operate until the state presents another option. Norman city leaders have previously discussed the feasibility of purchasing part of the property for use as the city’s emergency overnight shelter.

The City of Norman will now have to acclimate to the delays for putting a replacement for Griffin Memorial into service.



