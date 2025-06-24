OKC National Memorial President speaks on Thunder title, city's journey

Thunder championship celebration highlights OKC’s resilience 30 years after bombing.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Thunder fans lined up to celebrate Oklahoma City's first NBA Championship, and Kari Watkins, President & CEO of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, says the moment is about much more than basketball.

Watkins reflected on the city's journey from tragedy to triumph, 30 years after the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

"Before they ever put a uniform on, they come to the Memorial's museum and tour the site, and understand what the city has come from. What our state has gone through," Watkins said. "So they begin to understand what happened 30 years ago and where we are today."

Since the Thunder's arrival in 2008, Watkins says Thunder General Manager Sam Presti has made sure every new player visits the memorial. Watkins says this tradition has helped players understand the importance of wearing "Oklahoma City" on their jerseys.

"[Sam Presti] has been part of our board, and telling this story for the last 18 years," Watkins said. "So he's been here, engaged in making sure when those young men are on the floor, and they see the word Oklahoma City on their jersey, they know."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the bombing that killed 168 people in downtown Oklahoma City.

"This community came together in 1995, and we haven't really fallen apart," Watkins said. "We realized the power of unity, and I think we have to keep reminding ourselves of that when times get tough."

Watkins said that when Bill Clinton was asked whether he supported the Thunder, the former president responded, "I've been with Oklahoma City since 1995."

Additional Coverage

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma City Thunder Championship Celebration opening ceremony

OKC Thunder Parade safety: What you need to know

OKC businesses celebrate Thunder’s Championship with freebies and deals

Parade-goers show up early for Thunder Champions Parade