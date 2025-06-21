Child burned after explosion at Children's Museum in Seminole

A child was severely burned after a hand sanitizer bottle exploded over an open flame during a museum activity at Jasmine Moran Children's Museum in Seminole.

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 2:46 pm

By: Graham Dowers, Victor Pozadas


SEMINOLE, Okla. -

A 4-year-old child was severely burned Saturday afternoon following an explosion at the Jasmine Moran Children's Museum in Seminole.

Initial reports indicate the incident occurred at a children’s hands-on exhibit involving an open flame. According to witnesses, the museum was conducting a marshmallow and hot dog roasting activity using a propane grill inside the facility when a bottle of hand sanitizer exploded due to its proximity to the fire.

Child Burn Victim

JMCM issued a press release acknowledging the incident. The full details of the museum’s response and the condition of the child remain under investigation. The museum claims that staff acted quickly during the incident, which witnesses and the child's parents deny.
