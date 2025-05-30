Oklahoma lawmakers vote to remove ODMHSAS Commissioner Allie Friesen

The House and Senate voted to approve a resolution that removes Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Allie Friesen. After it passed, it took effect immediately.

By: Matt McCabe, Destini Pittman

Allie Friesen, now former commissioner of Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), has been removed from her position through the statutory authority of the state legislature.

On what was expected to be the last day of the legislative session, lawmakers quickly advanced a concurrent resolution calling for Friesen's removal.

The Senate voted 43-1 to approve the resolution. Later in the night, the House passed it 81 to 5. House author Rep. Josh West (R-District 5) reminded colleagues it would take effect immediately if passed.

Calls for Friesen’s removal arose amid ongoing budget concerns at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).

In April, Oklahoma House leaders formed a special committee to investigate financial issues at ODMHSAS after the agency requested an additional $6.2 million in funding to remain operational through the end of June.

An audit released in May found the department needed more than $28 million to complete the fiscal year. Friesen blamed the budget confusion on previous leadership, while State Auditor Cindy Byrd pointed to questionable spending and missteps in budget planning as the primary causes.

Among those vocal in calling for Friesen’s removal is Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

In a statement, Drummond said,

“While I cannot begin to understand why Gov. Stitt has chosen to protect Allie Friesen instead of our tax dollars, I applaud the legislative resolution to remove this failed bureaucrat from office. The House and Senate have the legal authority to hold Friesen accountable for her ineptitude and mismanagement, and I urge every legislator to vote in favor of her removal.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement,

“From the start, this was nothing more than a politically motivated witch hunt. I tasked Allie Friesen with bringing accountability and transparency to the agency. She disturbed the status quo and questioned long held practices at the agency. An agency rife with sweetheart deals and criminal elements was disrupted, and now, elected officials are quickly working to set the apple cart right for those who seek to get rich off of Oklahoma taxpayers. Josh West and Paul Rosino need to first answer what they stand to gain from Allie Friesen being removed. What are they trying to keep covered up? What conflicts of interest are they trying to hide? Is Senator Rosino trying to help his wife avoid responsibility for her role in the finance department there? Oklahomans deserve answers.”

SCR 12 can be read here:

Following its passage, Drummond released an updated statement,

“I commend the Legislature for coming together to do what is in the best interests of vulnerable Oklahomans who depend on critical services provided by the Department of Mental Health,” Drummond said. “Gov. Stitt had every opportunity to do the right thing, but inexplicably he chose to protect a failed bureaucrat instead of making the changes necessary to best serve Oklahoma families. The Legislature showed tremendous resolve in spite of the Governor’s petty personal attacks and threats. That is true leadership, and I applaud them.”

On Friday, the ODHMSAS also released a statement:

ODMHSAS has taken decisive steps in recent months to confront long-standing operational and financial challenges, proactively seeking oversight and support from the executive branch, the Legislature, and independent auditors, accountants, and investigators.

While many of these reviews are still in progress, ODMHSAS has already begun implementing initial recommendations. Experts have advised that fully addressing the agency’s entrenched systemic issues will require at least 18 months of sustained effort.

Though the path ahead is challenging, ODMHSAS is staffed by deeply committed public servants. Our leadership remains focused on working in partnership with Governor Stitt, legislative leaders, and the governing board to uphold a shared commitment to transparency, meaningful reform, and improved care for Oklahoma’s most vulnerable citizens.

