How OKC has changed since Thunder’s 2012 NBA Finals run

How the Thunder's success has shaped Oklahoma City since 2012 NBA Finals. From increased population to global recognition, OKC rides the wave alongside its team.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Today, it's hard to go anywhere in Oklahoma City without seeing someone repping the Thunder. But it wasn't always like that

The last time OKC made it to the NBA Finals was 2012 and even Thunder fans will tell you, the city has changed since then.

“Back then it just didn’t seem like community right? Like Oklahoma City were behind them but we weren’t really behind the team,” said Thunder fan Lisa Camfield.

Mayor David Holt said the city was different in many ways, contributing to a different vibe

There were 200,000 fewer residents in OKC in 2012, Holt explained.

The city did not have the following:

Scissortail Park Convention Center Omni Hotel Devon Tower was still under construction.

How is the popularity of the Thunder contributing to the local economy?

“People are a lot more interested in investing, in creating jobs, in living and in visiting your city when you're at the top of one of the major American professional sports leagues,” said Holt.

Does OKC have a global presence?

Holt says he remembers a time when he was in college and was met with blank stares when saying he was from Oklahoma. Now you can find people worldwide supporting the Thunder.

“When you go on a trip to Europe and you run into people wearing Thunder jerseys, you know, when the team is this good, it becomes a global phenomenon.

