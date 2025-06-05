Thunder emcee working to keep fans hyped throughout the NBA Finals

With fans waiting to come to the Paycom Center on Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City Thunder emcee Malcolm Tubbs joins the News 9 team to share how he is keeping up the excitement for fans at the game.

By: Christian Hans

-

Fans are getting ready to pack the Paycom Center for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, and once inside, they will be treated to a game day experience like no other.

Joining News 9 to talk about what fans can expect as the Thunder take the court is Thunder emcee Malcom Tubbs.

Q: The Paycom Center is so loud. What does it mean now? What is the noise going to be like in Loud City?

A: I can't even imagine it. I know that people are going to show up loud, I know they're going to. They're preparing themselves now, like drinking hot tea, I see posts all around. I'm getting ready to go to the game. It's gonna be crazy. It's gonna be crazy. Expect Madness all around, but controlled chaos. We're so ready, we're so grateful, we're so happy to be here, a lot of people are. I don't imagine people sitting, it's like a whole different energy.

Q: You are responsible for leading the charge. What goes through your mind? Do you get nervous? Are you just excited?

A: Excited, just like any other fan. At the same time, I wouldn't say I'm doing much now. The city is going crazy right now, whether it's outside at Thunder Up in the Park or inside the Paycom Center. "Hey fans, are you ready?" And then they erupt, 106 on the decibel meter, blowing, like you said, record-breaking numbers. Your ears will be ringing at the end of it all and your voices should be gone.

Q: What does it mean to you to see this in this city?

A: I had this conversation earlier with a friend. I would say since the beginning, we knew this team was special. We knew that our fans were going to support this particular squad all the way, no matter how far it took us, but to be here in this moment, in the Finals, where the world is watching and we're on the top of the stage for them to see, at the end of it all, whatever the outcome is, we're going to be excited. Like I said, I feel like I had to yell a little bit more in the beginning of the season towards the tail end. Fans knew how to band together, how to show support for our squad, and it doesn't take much for me to get them going at all.

Q: What is the message to the fans going into this? What's the going-away message before tonight?

A: Show up early to everything, literally everything. There are media and people from all over the world here in downtown Oklahoma City, so if you want parking, show up early, cause you probably have to walk a little bit. Thunder Up in the Park, show up early to that, if you have tickets to the game, show up early to that because of the half-price concessions. We want to make sure that everyone has a guaranteed good time, and it will be, but you know it's up to you in some capacity to show up early.