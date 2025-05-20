Nichols Hills neighborhood show Thunder pride with giant Rumble inflatables

Thunder pride takes to the streets of Nichols Hills, where lawns are dotted with Rumble the Bison inflatables.

By: Cameron Joiner, Destini Pittman

-

Thunder pride is running through the streets of the metro, including one block in Nichols Hills, where those passing by are greeted by a familiar Thunder icon.

If you make your way down Elmhurst Avenue in Nichols Hills, you’ll find a different kind of lawn decor.

"Everyone loves to stop and see them when people are walking in the mornings," said Jazmine Farmer.

Farmer and her neighbors have decked out their yards with five-foot-tall Rumble the Bison inflatables.

"When the Thunder had a great season, we all thought that getting these little Rumbles would be cute and having the sign put out would be really fun and super spirited," said Farmer.

The display has brought a sense of community to the neighborhood.

"We have an incredible community, our whole area, our whole block," said Farmer. "I think that's really a part of what actually the Thunder do is, they bring the community together, and the obviously did here."

Though Oklahoma’s wind knocked down a few of the Rumbles on Monday, Farmer and her neighbors say they hope the Timberwolves don’t knock down the Thunder.

"I feel like the Thunder is going to pull it off," said Farmer. "I think our whole street thinks the Thunder is going to pull it out. We're rooting for them. I can't understand how it wouldn't happen. I mean we have the MVP."