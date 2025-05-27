Oklahoma City booms with Thunder Playoff run and Women’s College World Series

As the Oklahoma City Thunder fight to clinch a Western Conference title and the Women’s College World Series gets ready to take the field, the city is experiencing a surge in both excitement and economic impact.

By: Deanne Stein

The WCWS alone generates around $25 million for the local economy each year, and with the Thunder still in the playoffs, that figure is expected to climb even higher.

“As big as the Thunder are, the Women’s College World Series is gigantic for us,” said Charles Stout with Bricktown Brewery.

Stout says Bricktown has been busy throughout the NBA season, but this week brings a perfect storm of fan traffic. With Thunder fans expected to crowd in for Game 5 Tuesday night, and softball fans arriving for the start of the WCWS on Thursday, local businesses are bracing for a packed week.

“We get full softball teams come in here and eat dinner and lunch. Fans fill the hotel rooms,” Stout added.

The Women’s College World Series will welcome fans from the top eight teams in the NCAA tournament. Visit Oklahoma City reports that around 115,000 tickets are typically sold over the weeklong event.

Meanwhile, Thunder fans are hoping the team can keep their championship hopes alive and push deeper into the playoffs.

“We see and feel the impact of Thunder every game," Stout said. "But these playoff games and the chance to go to the championship? Wow, it’s gonna be cranked for sure.”

Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paycom Center, while the Women’s College World Series opens Thursday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.