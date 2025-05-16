Game 7: OKC Thunder Broadcaster & Digital Reporter gives insight

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now face-to-face with a do-or-die Game 7 Sunday, and fans are already hyped for the potential victory that could erupt within the Paycom Center.
Official Thunder Broadcaster & Digital Reporter Paris Lawson joins us in-studio to talk about the team's mindset and expectations for Sunday's match.
Here are the major takeaways
Game 7 Preview
- The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.
- The series is tied after OKC lost Game 6 in Denver on Thursday.
- Game 7 will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.
Home Court Advantage
- The Thunder earned home-court advantage by their strong regular-season performance.
- Paycom Center is described as having a unique and intense atmosphere, with very loyal and supportive fans.
- The arena is considered one of the loudest and most intimidating in the NBA.
Fan Experience
- Fans are encouraged to arrive early; doors open at 12:30 p.m., and most concessions are half off for the first hour.
- Playoff t-shirts are a Thunder tradition, uniting fans and creating an overwhelming environment for opponents. Over 1.1 million t-shirts have been given out since 2010.
Team Resilience and Outlook
- The Thunder have shown resilience all season, bouncing back after tough losses.
- The team's mantra is to "get back to zero and zero" after each game.
- There is confidence in the team's ability to perform in Game 7.
Additional Fan Activities
- A "Thunder Up" event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Reno and Hudson, where fans can decorate their cars and get Thunder car flags.
