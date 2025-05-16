Game 7: OKC Thunder Broadcaster & Digital Reporter gives insight

Do or die Game 7 for the Oklahoma City Thunder this Sunday at Paycom Center - building on the season's resilience for a potential victory against Denver Nuggets.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now face-to-face with a do-or-die Game 7 Sunday, and fans are already hyped for the potential victory that could erupt within the Paycom Center.

Official Thunder Broadcaster & Digital Reporter Paris Lawson joins us in-studio to talk about the team's mindset and expectations for Sunday's match.

Here are the major takeaways

Game 7 Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. The series is tied after OKC lost Game 6 in Denver on Thursday. Game 7 will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

Home Court Advantage

The Thunder earned home-court advantage by their strong regular-season performance. Paycom Center is described as having a unique and intense atmosphere, with very loyal and supportive fans. The arena is considered one of the loudest and most intimidating in the NBA.

Fan Experience

Fans are encouraged to arrive early; doors open at 12:30 p.m., and most concessions are half off for the first hour. Playoff t-shirts are a Thunder tradition, uniting fans and creating an overwhelming environment for opponents. Over 1.1 million t-shirts have been given out since 2010.

Team Resilience and Outlook

The Thunder have shown resilience all season, bouncing back after tough losses. The team's mantra is to "get back to zero and zero" after each game. There is confidence in the team's ability to perform in Game 7.

Additional Fan Activities

A "Thunder Up" event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Reno and Hudson, where fans can decorate their cars and get Thunder car flags.

MORE THUNDER:

OKC Thunder Playoffs

WATCH: Jalen Williams reflects on Game 6 loss, looks ahead to Game 7

Thunder brace for Game 7: 'We're all looking at what we could've done better,' says Daigneault after game 6 loss

﻿WATCH: Thunder vs. Nuggets post-game show Game 6 following 107-119 loss