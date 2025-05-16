Thunder brace for Game 7: 'We're all looking at what we could've done better,' says Daigneault after game 6 loss

Denver Nuggets force Game 7 in OKC after 119-107 win. Thunder coach Daigneault confident about their response to Denver’s performance

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Denver Nuggets, behind a gutty performance from a under-the-weather Jamal Murray and a vintage showing from Nikola Jokic, seized a 119-107 win, forcing a Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

For head coach Mark Daigneault, the result wasn’t about panic or disappointment. It was about perspective.

“Credit Denver,” Daigneault said postgame. “They threw a punch tonight. Both teams have taken turns doing that this series, and now it’s our time to respond.”

The Thunder had their chances. A buzzer-beating three from Lu Dort sent OKC to halftime with a 61-58 lead. It was a shot that should have signaled momentum, but instead, it was Denver that came roaring out of the tunnel. A 12-0 run to close the second quarter, with SGA picking up his 4th foul, erased a 12-point deficit. From there, the Nuggets never looked back.

Despite the loss, the night revealed both the resilience and the learning curve of this young Thunder team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 32 points, 18 of them coming after halftime all while managing four fouls since the second quarter. Chet Holmgren added 19, showing flashes of his growing offensive arsenal. But Jalen Williams, a steady presence all year, struggled mightily, going 3-for-16 from the floor.

Daigneault was asked about Williams' fluctuating performances throughout the series. He was quick to highlight what has remained constant.

“Let’s talk about what is consistent his defense, his floor game,” Daigneault said. “Even on a rough shooting night, he’s impactful. He competes like hell.”

Indeed, Williams’ fingerprints were still all over the game facilitating, defending, crashing the glass. But the offense never clicked. A missed dunk late in the game became symbolic of the Thunder’s night a near miss that might have shifted momentum but instead slipped away.

Still, Daigneault made clear that Williams doesn’t need a pick-me-up.

“He does that on his own,” he said. “He’s a motivated competitor. He’ll be ready to rock on Sunday.”

That’s when the decisive Game 7 takes place, back in front of the Thunder faithful at Paycom Center. It’s an opportunity OKC earned, finishing as the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed and avoiding back-to-back losses nearly all season.

Daigneault’s message ahead of Game 7?

“We need to be who we've been all season and embrace the opportunity,” he said. “We get to play that game at home because of the work we did during the regular season… When the ball goes up, we’ll be excited to go.”

It won’t be easy. Murray, somehow, fought through an illness to score 25 points and finish a game-best +28. Jokic added 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. And in the most unexpected twist of the night, second-year guard Julian Strawther exploded for 15 second-half points off the bench, lighting a spark that changed the complexion of the game.

OKC was outscored by 15 in the second half, and while they managed 27% from deep, Daigneault wasn’t concerned about the shot selection.

“At first glance, decent looks,” he said. “Especially ones that came off ball movement. Sometimes, you just miss them.”

Game 7 is no longer just a playoff game, it's a defining moment for both teams. OKC has two players with Game 7 experience and they will need every last bit of it.

And as Daigneault sees it, that’s exactly where the Thunder belong.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome tonight,” he said. “But when the ball goes up in the air Sunday, we’ll be ready.”

They have no choice. It’s win or go home.