WATCH: Thunder vs. Nuggets post-game show Game 6 following 107-119 loss

By: Destini Pittman

Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 6 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Thunder lost to the Nuggets 107-119.

OKC will head home to face off against Denver on Sunday.