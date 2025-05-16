WATCH: Thunder vs. Nuggets post-game show Game 6 following 107-119 loss

Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 6 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Analysis, reactions, and more.

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 11:30 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 6 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Thunder lost to the Nuggets 107-119.

OKC will head home to face off against Denver on Sunday.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 15th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025