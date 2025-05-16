WATCH: Jalen Williams reflects on Game 6 loss, looks ahead to Game 7

Jalen Williams emphasized staying composed heading into Game 7, despite a tough shooting night and Denver’s strong performance in Game 6.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: What did you feel were some controllable things that slipped away from you guys tonight?

Jalen Williams: We put them on the free throw line too much—that's definitely something we can control. And we didn’t do a great job managing stretches when the game started to slip. I don’t know if “panic” is the right word, but we lost the right process when we were down eight, and we paid for that.

Q: Your performances in the series have varied. What’s something you want to improve heading into Game 7?

Williams: Make shots. I got to the spots I wanted tonight, but they just didn’t fall. That’s basketball. I think my process was solid—it just didn’t go our way tonight.

Q: Is your wrist affecting your shooting at all?

Williams: No, that’s been a thing all year. We’ve all seen the tape on my hand—it’s nothing new for this series. It hasn’t impacted my shot-making or decision-making.

Q: How do you mentally and emotionally reset before a Game 7 after a tough loss like this?

Williams: We’ve always said it’s first to four wins. So now, it’s about wiping the slate clean. When Game 7 tips, it’s 0-0 again. Nobody on our team dwells on the last game—we just get ready for the next one. That’s been our mindset all season.

Q: How do you balance scoring and playmaking in the half-court offense?

Williams: I just trust my teammates. I’ll get my shots, but what makes us strong is that everybody’s ready to step up. It’s about reading the floor, knowing where guys are, and staying locked in on what we’re trying to execute.

Q: Have the Nuggets thrown anything new at you in recent games that's made it harder to get to your spots?

Williams: Honestly, no. The looks and matchups have been pretty consistent all series. There have been small tweaks—stuff only the teams probably notice—but nothing major. We've seen their zone and other things already.

Q: You've had to respond to adversity throughout this series. How do those moments help prepare you for Game 7?

Williams: We’ve had opportunities in this series to lay down—and we haven’t. Game 2, Game 4, Game 5—we stood tall in all of them. This is another one of those moments, and we’re all excited for the opportunity.

Q: At the end of the game, you sat on the bench with a towel over your head. Then Alex Caruso pulled you up. What was going through your mind?

Williams: AC always gets me up off the bench, win or lose—that’s just his thing. I was just processing the game and my emotions. I didn’t play how I wanted to, but AC’s a good vet. He’s a guy that’s always there to lift you up.

Q: What stood out about Denver’s role players tonight, like Strother and Brown?

Williams: They made big shots. I don’t want to downplay it—they were ready, played within their system, and made plays when it mattered. Strother hit some huge threes late, and Christian was everywhere—cutting, shooting. They were big-time difference-makers.