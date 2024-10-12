Radio Traffic Captures Law Enforcement Response To Deadly Halloween Party Shootout

The first officers on the scene quickly called for additional units from across Oklahoma City after a deadly shootout at a Halloween party in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Radio communications revealed the urgent efforts to secure the area and determine the total number of victims.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to at least two different hospitals in the city.

"There are a lot of people running at the event center and many cars leaving the area. We need people in the hospital right now," one officer said on the radio.

Further details regarding the ongoing investigation and the condition of the injured are expected to be released as information becomes available.

