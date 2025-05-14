Oklahoma City’s early crime numbers show a decrease from last year

Oklahoma City crime reports show a declining trend. UCO professor Shawna Cleary comments on the influence of perception on crime rates.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

New data shows national crime numbers are on the decline, and the same story exists in Oklahoma City. University of Central Oklahoma criminal justice professor Shawna Cleary said people’s perception of crime clouds the true scope of the issue in communities. She said clear data helps people understand crime and how cities can improve.

35% decline in homicides through the first quarter of 2025

Data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association reveals crime in Oklahoma City decreased within the first quarter of the year. Crime incidents dominate the daily headlines, but numbers illustrate a downward trend.

"That’s where people get the false impression that there’s more crime than there actually is,” Cleary said.

1990s is when experts say crime began its decline

Cleary said crime peaked in the 1980s and then began to fall in the 1990s.

“We are now into numbers that are comparable with the 1970s,” Cleary said.

24% - the number of robbery reports declined from last year through March

Oklahoma City Police credited technology improvements and its drone program for responding quickly to incidents. Cleary said changes in demographics also contribute to the crime decline.

“It could be staying home more than going out,” Cleary said.

She argued that misinformation is more common than crime itself.

“That’s a problem,” Cleary said.

Cleary said factual numbers reveal details hidden within the data.

15% is how much rape declined in OKC

While rape declined in OKC so far in 2025, Cleary said sexual crime is underreported.

“So many reasons where the victims are blamed, and the victims aren’t listened to; the victims aren’t believed,” Cleary said. “We’ve had a problem with domestic violence and domestic assault for quite a while.”

Larceny is another crime that doesn’t receive much attention.

“That’s the common crime, but it’s not fun to report on," Cleary said. "Most people don’t care that much about it, so you don’t really hear about it. Unless you’re a crime geek like I am."

1 reason for the lack of reporting comes from a lack of trust

Cleary said the lack of crime reporting comes from a lack of trust in law enforcement. She says relationships between the public and police can fill the gap.

“That makes a difference,” Cleary said. “When you have interacted with people in a positive way, then you’re more likely to feel comfortable about calling them.”

Cleary said numbers help people see what’s going on, so they can focus on the bigger picture.

“Absolutely, and that’s what we need,” Cleary said.

In a statement, OCPD officials said, “The Oklahoma City Police Department’s top priority is the safety and well-being of the community we serve. We are committed to proactive policing strategies, community engagement, and the use of innovative technologies to enhance public safety.

“Through initiatives such as our Real Time Information Center and drone program, we are better equipped to monitor emerging situations, respond quickly to incidents, and gather critical information that helps solve crimes and bring offenders to justice. These tools, combined with the dedication of our officers, allow us to work more efficiently and effectively to deter criminal activity.”

OKC Mayor David Holt shared his thoughts on the decline in crime on Facebook.

Holt said,

“We are grateful to law enforcement and to the many people in our city doing the hard but impactful work of prevention and intervention. Officers on the street, youth programming, domestic violence intervention, diversion programs, etc… It all adds up, and it is clearly making a difference in OKC.”