Witnesses Describe Chaos Following Deadly Shootout In SW Oklahoma City

In the aftermath of a shooting at an event center in southwest Oklahoma City, witnesses have shared accounts of the chaos that unfolded.

In the aftermath of a shooting at an event center, witnesses have shared accounts of the chaos that unfolded.

Family members gathered at the scene, with one woman seen crying as she sought information about her loved ones.

A woman told News 9 that she saw two suspects enter the venue armed with rifles and believed they were targeting someone.

The witness said that one of the suspects shot her friend, who is now in the hospital.

Another witness reported hearing a man scream, "I've been shot!" which triggered a stampede as people rushed to escape.

The witness described being thrown against the doors in the chaos, resulting in significant scrapes.

The event center's door is now off its hinges due to the force of the crowd.

Oklahoma City police have confirmed that rifles were involved in the shooting but have not specified the types of firearms used.

They believe multiple shooters were present and that the incident may have been a shootout between two separate parties.

Authorities said there is no ongoing public threat related to the incident.