By: News 9

Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City police were originally called to the SW 55th St and S Agnew Ave area for a welfare check,

Once on the scene, officers found a dead victim in a vehicle; they say the injuries are consistent with the possibility of homicide.

There are no key witnesses or suspects in custody at this time, according to police.