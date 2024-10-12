'Multiple Shooters And Different Guns:' Several Detained After Deadly Halloween Party Shootout In SW Oklahoma City

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn of the Oklahoma City Police Department held a news conference early Saturday morning to address a deadly shootout that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

She said they are working to investigate the shooting and are currently questioning multiple people.

"We have multiple people detained, multiple witnesses," Littlejohn said. "As far as suspect information goes, we don't have any information right now."

She said the investigation is in its early stages, with detectives working to gather information from witnesses and review any available video evidence.

"Our detectives will make sure to talk to everyone and look at everything possible to figure out what exactly occurred inside the building and outside the building." Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn said that rifles were involved in the shooting, indicating that multiple shooters may have participated, but she could not confirm the types of firearms used.

"It appears there were multiple different shooters and different guns used," Littlejohn said.

Further updates from the investigation are expected as police continue their work.

"We’re committed to interviewing everyone and examining all evidence to determine what happened," she said.

