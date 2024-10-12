History Of Violence Reported In Surrounding Area Of Deadly Event Center Shootout

Police are investigating a shootout in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead and 12 others with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened at an event center near Southwest 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue, where there is a history of violence in the vicinity.

In August 2020, four people were shot in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.

In October 2021, a 16-year-old was killed outside the same event center.

In August 2022, one person was shot following a fight.

The area has seen other violent incidents as well.

In July 2019, a man drove himself to the hospital after being attacked with a hammer.

That same month, another man was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

In 2018, a homeowner fired at a man he believed was attempting to steal his car near 55th and Agnew, with the bullets hitting the vehicle.

The violence dates back even further; in 2015, 29-year-old Shawn Stephenson was found shot to death on Southwest 59th between Agnew and Villa. Charlie Joe Hicks III was convicted of that crime in 2017.

