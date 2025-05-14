Southbound I-35 near NE 23rd in OKC open following fatal crash

All southbound lanes of I-35 near Northeast 23rd Street in Oklahoma City are open following a fatal crash Wednesday, authorities say.

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash involved a single vehicle entering southbound I-35 from Northeast 23rd Street and colliding with a semi-truck.

According to authorities, EMSA was called initially, but was cancelled upon confirmation of the fatality by first responders.

This area was closed for three and a half hours.