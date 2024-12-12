SENTENCED: OKC Man Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Ex-Wife, Kidnapping Son

Chase Ainsworth, a man charged with the murder of his ex-wife and kidnapping their son, appeared in court on Wednesday, to enter a plea in the case.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

-

Chase Ainsworth, a man charged with the murder of his ex-wife and kidnapping their son was sentenced on Wednesday.

Ainsworth avoided the death penalty, by withdrawing his not-guilty plea and entering a guilty plea.

Ainsworth was sentenced on three counts:

Count 1: First-Degree Murder: Life without parole

Count 2: Child Stealing: 10 years in prison

Count 3: Interfering with an emergency call: 1 year in prison

These sentences will run concurrently.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn released a statement following the sentencing:

"It is rare to permit a defendant to plead guilty once the decision has been made to pursue the death penalty. However, after consulting with the family and carefully considering all options, we decided to resolve the case without going to trial. This approach guarantees that the children will not have to testify in court, and it provides certainty regarding the defendant's sentence. He will spend the rest of his life in prison and will die there. Just not as soon as he probably should."

Background of the Case

Police say the incident took place in July 2023 when Samantha Ainsworth was found dead in her southwest Oklahoma City home. Police allege that Ainsworth slit her throat while their children were present in another room. Following the murder, Ainsworth reportedly kidnapped their then 5-year-old son, triggering an Endangered Persons Alert. Authorities later located Ainsworth and the child near Southwest 119th Street and South Rockwell Avenue.

Police say that the couple had a ‘tumultuous divorce’ finalized in December 2022. Just months earlier, Samantha had filed for a Victim Protection Order against Ainsworth due to stalking and harassment. Court documents reveal a history of violations by Ainsworth, including attempts to break into Samantha’s home and sending her alarming messages.

Related: Man Accused Of Murder Repeatedly Violated Protective Order Before Allegedly Killing His Ex-Wife

Preliminary Hearings and Evidence

During preliminary hearings, significant testimony came from the divorced couple’s 8-year-old daughter, who was present during the murder.

The young girl testified via live video feed, recounting the harrowing events of that day. She also testified about her father preventing her from calling 911, which led to an additional misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency call.

The defense raised motions to quash the kidnapping charge and to amend the murder charge to manslaughter, arguing the incident was a crime of passion rather than premeditated murder. Both motions were denied by the judge, who also bound the case to trial.

Prior Charges and Protective Orders

Ainsworth’s violent actions were preceded by repeated violations of protective orders. According to court records, he had been arrested for felony stalking and violating the protective order filed by Samantha. In one message to Samantha, Ainsworth claimed religious visions, stating, “The devil told him that I’m sinless. He immediately thought it was a lie, so Jesus has been the one trying to kill me.”

Samantha, who worked at Central Junior High School, was described by colleagues as a beloved member of the Moore Public Schools family.

Related Coverage: Man Accused Of Killing Ex-Wife, Kidnapping Son Expected In Court

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Ainsworth was formally charged with first-degree murder and child stealing in August 2023. The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office requested a $4 million bond, which the judge granted. District Attorney Greg Mashburn emphasized the severity of the case, stating, “We intend to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Related: Man Formally Charged For Allegedly Murdering His Ex-Wife, Kidnapping Child

Upcoming Plea Hearing

Ainsworth’s formal arraignment is set for December 11, 2024, in Cleveland County. During this hearing, he is expected to enter a plea to the charges against him. This proceeding marks a crucial step in the legal process as both the prosecution and defense prepare for a potential trial.

Resources

What is Domestic Violence?

The Office on Violence Against Women describes Domestic Violence as a pattern of abusive behavior in a relationship used by a person to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. Domestic Violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, or psychological, and involves behaviors that threaten, hurt, isolate, manipulate, humiliate, or injure another person. Children exposed to domestic violence are at risk of developing social and physical problems or learning that violence is a normal way of life.

How does Oklahoma compare nationally in Domestic Violence?

The Domestic Violence Intervention Services said Oklahoma ranks first in the country for the most domestic violence cases. Oklahoma is third in domestic violence homicides. The Young Women's Christian Association reported over 43,000 domestic violence calls in Oklahoma in 2022, which resulted in almost 1,000 arrests.

For more information about Oklahomans impacted by Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some resources for Domestic Violence victims in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (OCADVSA): Provides statewide services, including legal assistance, emergency shelters, and advocacy programs for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Website: OCADVSA

Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS): Offers emergency shelters, crisis intervention, advocacy, counseling, and children’s programs in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

Hotline: (918) 743-5763

Website: DVIS

YWCA Oklahoma City: Provides domestic violence services, including emergency shelter, advocacy, and counseling services.

24-Hour Crisis Line: (405) 917-9922

Website: YWCA OKC

Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) Domestic Violence Program: Offers assistance with protective orders, emergency shelters, and other support services.

Website: OKDHS Domestic Violence

Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City: Provides emergency shelter, crisis counseling, and long-term support for domestic violence victims.

Hotline: (405) 523-3000

Website: Catholic Charities OKC

Palomar - Oklahoma City’s Family Justice Center: Offers comprehensive support by bringing together law enforcement, victim advocates, medical providers, and legal services for domestic violence survivors.

Website: Palomar OKC

For the full list of Oklahoma Domestic Violence resources, click here.

How often do people experience Domestic Violence in the United States?

In the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. On average, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive over 19,000 calls.

For more information from The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some National resources for Domestic Violence?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: Provides confidential support 24/7 through phone or live chat for individuals in abusive relationships.

Hotline: (800) 799-7233

Website: National Domestic Violence Hotline

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): Offers confidential support and connects victims to local services nationwide.

Hotline: (800) 656-4673

Website: RAINN

StrongHearts Native Helpline: Provides culturally appropriate resources for Native Americans impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

Hotline: (844) 762-8483

Website: StrongHearts Native Helpline

National Child Abuse Hotline: Available 24/7 to assist in cases of child abuse and neglect.

Hotline: (800) 422-4453

Website: Childhelp

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma: Provides free legal assistance to low-income individuals dealing with domestic violence, including help with protective orders and family law matters.

Website: Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma

For the full list of National Domestic Violence resources, click here.