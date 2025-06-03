2 killed, multiple injured in 4-vehicle crash south of Muskogee

Two people were killed and several others injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 south of Muskogee, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Graham Dowers

A crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 69 just south of the Muskogee city limits left two people dead and several others injured Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol asid the crash happened at 2:19 p.m. on June 2, about half a mile south of West Hancock Street in Muskogee County.

According to OHP, a man was heading nortthbound in a 2005 Jeep Laredo when his vehicle struck a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche, also heading north. The Jeep then veered across the median into southbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles.

Drone footage shows authorities on the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 69 just south of Muskogee on June 2, 2025.

The southbound vehicles, a 2024 Toyota RAV4 and a 2008 Toyota Scion xB, were both struck in the chain-reaction crash. The RAV4’s driver, 66-year-old Eric Guvernator, and passenger, 63-year-old Mary Guvernator, both of Marshall, Texas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep driver was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee with multiple injuries and was reported in good condition.

The driver and both passengers in the Avalanche were not injured, OHP says.

The driver and passenger of the fourth vehicle, a Toyota Scion, were transported to St. John Hospital in Tulsa with leg injuries and are listed in good condition. A 5-month-old boy riding with them was admitted to Saint Francis Children’s Hospital with external injuries but is also in good condition, according to the report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. OHP said it is still reviewing the condition of the drivers, use of seatbelts, and other contributing factors.