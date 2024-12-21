Neighbor Reacts To NW OKC Shooting That Leaves 2 Dead, Including Child

Two people, including a child, are dead following a domestic dispute in northwest Oklahoma City that led to an officer-involved shooting.

By: News 9, Jordan Fremstad

-

A domestic dispute in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood escalated into deadly gunfire on Friday, leaving two people dead, including a child, and injuring a police officer.

RELATED: UPDATE: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In NW OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

One neighbor, Stephen Smith, wasn’t home at the time but expressed disbelief upon returning.

“These types of calls are very tragic,” said Oklahoma City Police Captain Valerie Littlejohn.

“It just kinda grabs my heart. I don’t know what happened,” Smith said.

Smith, who lives next door to the home under investigation, described the area as typically quiet.

“Just a great neighborhood,” he said. “Things change. No neighborhood is safe, you know.”

Littlejohn said that officers encountered a man armed with a gun threatening to shoot others.

“They were ambushed by this suspect,” she said.

Officers returned fire, killing the gunman. Inside the home, police discovered two children with gunshot wounds. One child did not survive.

“My heart goes out to the family involved,” Littlejohn said.

“This hits all of us hard,” she added, emphasizing the difficulty of such calls, especially those involving children.

“I see them get off the school bus every day—they’re just great kids,” he said, adding that he felt guilt for not being there. “I can’t believe I wasn’t here to help or nothing.”

Some neighbors mentioned previous issues in the area, though police reported no recent calls to the home.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on standard administrative leave as the investigation continues.