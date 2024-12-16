1 Injured Following NE OKC Shooting

One person is injured after police say they found them critically shot in northeast Oklahoma City on Monday evening.

By: News 9

The scene is near Northeast 10th Street and Standish Avenue.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Police say that a stray bullet hit another home.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.